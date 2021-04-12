Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,970 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.