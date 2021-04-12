Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 115,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter.

PXH stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

