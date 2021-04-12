Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $248.95 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.