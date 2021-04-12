Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $253.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day moving average is $232.43. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $253.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.