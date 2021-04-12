Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $146.19 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48.

