Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells C$15,754.80 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$15,754.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,468,606.64.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00.

Shares of LGD traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.47. 234,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,795. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$384.26 million and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGD. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

