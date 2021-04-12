Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $45.21

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $43.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.