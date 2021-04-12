Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Life Storage worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 78.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 368.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LSI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of LSI opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.