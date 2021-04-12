Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $153.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.