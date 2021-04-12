LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $22,752.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,027,860,046 coins and its circulating supply is 966,764,024 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

