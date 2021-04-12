Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Limbach were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMB. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

