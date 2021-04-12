Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 85.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.