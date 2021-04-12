Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,259. The company has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.