Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $556.27 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $556.27 million and $196.69 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,718,090 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

