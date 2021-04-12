Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $8,931.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

