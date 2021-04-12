Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,051.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $705,735.12 and $80,051.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00274892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.26 or 0.00700980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.90 or 1.00018894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.99 or 0.00958451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

