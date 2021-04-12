Lisk Market Capitalization Tops $846.32 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $846.32 million and $42.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00010903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00023741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,700,391 coins and its circulating supply is 127,770,123 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

