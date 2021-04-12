Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.34

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 2475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

