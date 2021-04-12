Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,568.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.25 or 0.03564950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00418085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.74 or 0.01128856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.94 or 0.00559599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00438010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00362888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00032903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

