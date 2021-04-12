Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

LON LGRS opened at GBX 266.48 ($3.48) on Friday. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.72 ($3.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.73. The firm has a market cap of £272.88 million and a P/E ratio of -24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

