LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

