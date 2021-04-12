LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,123 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $6.05 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

