LPL Financial LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

