LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

