LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40. Triterras, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

