LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,002 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Switch by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Switch by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 870,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

