LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,432 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Navient by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Navient by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.