Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $88,509.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

