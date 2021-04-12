MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. 1,274,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.