Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,123,092.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 391,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,777,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,207 shares of company stock worth $15,563,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.