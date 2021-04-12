Maincoin (MNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,185.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $55,185.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

