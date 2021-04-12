Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $254.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.70 million and the highest is $259.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.67. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

