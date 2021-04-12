Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

