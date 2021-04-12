Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

MFC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 241,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

