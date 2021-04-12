MAP Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $637,891.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and approximately $637,891.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00274033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00715153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,420.57 or 1.00740614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.38 or 0.00962685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00018545 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

