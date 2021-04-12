Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $22.06 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.