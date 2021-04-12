MarketPeak Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00673465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00088728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035889 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.