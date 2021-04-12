Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $234.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.