Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -217.98, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

