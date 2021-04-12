McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

