Mdex (MDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $291.78 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $778.05 million and $291.78 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00274225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00715552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.09 or 1.00178622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.00966622 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

