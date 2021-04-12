Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

