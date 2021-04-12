Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.65

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 35999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

DR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.41 million and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

