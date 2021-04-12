MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 13,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,954. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $383.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

