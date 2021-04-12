MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $1,076.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

