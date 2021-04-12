Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

