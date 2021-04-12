MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 34.4% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $914,680.00 and approximately $10,239.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00054034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00641665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034340 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

