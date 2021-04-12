Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRAF. Desjardins cut their target price on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $46.66 on Monday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.