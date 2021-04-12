MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE CXE opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

