Micah W. Young Sells 2,087 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.69. 3,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,876. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.30. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

